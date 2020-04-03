UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Coronavirus, Global Energy Markets - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:49 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the country's Security Council have discussed measures implemented to prevent the further spreading of the coronavirus in the country, the state of the global energy markets, and Putin's recent international phone conversations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"They have discussed in detail our country's fight against the coronavirus," Peskov said.

"Apart from that, the president has briefed the participants of the talks on his recent contacts with the presidents of the United States, South Africa, Serbia and Turkey," Peskov added.

According to him, the situation in the global energy markets was also among the topics discussed.

"The participants of the meeting have also exchanged opinions on the Russian domestic socioeconomic agenda," Peskov said.

