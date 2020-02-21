Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Idlib Tensions, Relations With Belarus - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with permanent members of the country's Security Council to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib, where tensions have escalated recently, and to brief them on his recent phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

According to Peskov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Naryshkin and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.

"They have discussed the country's socioeconomic development. There has been a detailed conversation on the situation around Idlib, especially in the context of the phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, which is planned for this evening," Peskov told reporters.

"Putin has also briefed the participants of the meeting of the result of today's phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. They have exchanged opinions on the prospects of further development of the Russian-Belarusian relations," Peskov added.