Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Idlib, Russian-Turkish Relations - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the country's Security Council have discussed the situation around Syria's Idlib and the Russian-Turkish relations in the light of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the country's Security Council have discussed the situation around Syria's Idlib and the Russian-Turkish relations in the light of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Erdogan will come to Moscow on Thursday for talks with Putin.

"Apart from Russia's domestic matters, the situation around Idlib was discussed. Apart from that, the participants of the meeting discussed a range of aspects of the Russian-Turkish bilateral relations, including in the context of preparations for Turkish President Erdogan's working visit, scheduled for tomorrow," Peskov said.

