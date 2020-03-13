UrduPoint.com
Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Idlib, Coronavirus, Market Volatility - Kremlin

Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Russian Security Council have discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib, the coronavirus outbreak, and the markets volatility at their urgent meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

The meeting was attended by upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko, lower house speaker Viacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Naryshkin.

"The participants of the meeting have discussed the implementation of agreements on Idlib, reached during the recent working visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They have also exchanged opinions on the situation related to the significant volatility in the international markets. They have also discussed the global situation related to the coronavirus threat," Peskov said.

