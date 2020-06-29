Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Integration on Post-Soviet Territory - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the country's Security Council have discussed integration processes on the post-Soviet territory, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the country's Security Council have discussed integration processes on the post-Soviet territory, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They discussed matters related to domestic and foreign policy, and integration processes on the post-Soviet territory," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Kremlin administration chief Anton Vaino, Federal Security Service head Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Naryshkin and special presidential envoy for environmental protection, ecology and transport, Sergey Ivanov, took part in the talks.