UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Integration On Post-Soviet Territory - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:32 PM

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Integration on Post-Soviet Territory - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the country's Security Council have discussed integration processes on the post-Soviet territory, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the country's Security Council have discussed integration processes on the post-Soviet territory, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They discussed matters related to domestic and foreign policy, and integration processes on the post-Soviet territory," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Kremlin administration chief Anton Vaino, Federal Security Service head Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service head Sergey Naryshkin and special presidential envoy for environmental protection, ecology and transport, Sergey Ivanov, took part in the talks.

Related Topics

Russia Interior Minister Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

19 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

30 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

30 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

49 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Libya's Council of Sheikhs Confirms Talks With Egy ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.