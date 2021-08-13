Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss International Cooperation on Defense, Security

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council issues of international cooperation in the field of defense and security, he drew attention to the need to join forces with partners to resolve a number of issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council issues of international cooperation in the field of defense and security, he drew attention to the need to join forces with partners to resolve a number of issues.

"Today, we have a plan to discuss issues of international cooperation in the field of defense and security. We have said many times that it was impossible to effectively resolve a number of issues in this area alone and we need to join forces with our partners in order to ensure and our own security," Putin said at the meeting.