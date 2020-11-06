UrduPoint.com
Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement Efforts - Spokesman

Fri 06th November 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed efforts to reach a settlement to the ongoing conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"[The sides] continued an exchange of views over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as efforts on the [conflict's] settlement," Peskov told reporters.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, spokespersons of the upper and lower houses, Valentina Matviyenko and Viacheslav Volodin, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Deputy Secretary Dmitry Medvedev.

Kremlin administration chief Anton Vaino, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin, and special presidential representative for environmental protection and transport, Sergey Ivanov, were also in attendance.

