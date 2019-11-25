Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Normandy Four Summit Preparations - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss preparations for the Normandy Four summit and Russia's socio-economic development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

"A conversation took place on current issues of the country's socio-economic development.. Various international issues were also touched upon. The sides exchanged views on the situation in the southeast of Ukraine in the context of preparation for the Normandy format summit scheduled for December 9," Peskov said.