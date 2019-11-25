UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Normandy Four Summit Preparations - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:54 PM

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Normandy Four Summit Preparations - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss preparations for the Normandy Four summit and Russia's socio-economic development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss preparations for the Normandy Four summit and Russia's socio-economic development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

"A conversation took place on current issues of the country's socio-economic development.. Various international issues were also touched upon. The sides exchanged views on the situation in the southeast of Ukraine in the context of preparation for the Normandy format summit scheduled for December 9," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin December

Recent Stories

Russia's Matviyenko Praises Law on Labeling Person ..

29 seconds ago

UK driver admits two charges after bodies found in ..

30 seconds ago

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway likely to be completed nex ..

32 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) shifts its reg ..

34 seconds ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Zuba ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called o ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.