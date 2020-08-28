Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Russian-Belarusian Cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday discussed the key issues related to the Russian-Belarusian cooperation, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Alongside the domestic agenda, there was a detailed exchange on key issues in the development of Russian-Belarusian cooperation," Peskov said.