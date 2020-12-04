Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation in CIS, Domestic Issues - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council the situation in CIS countries, as well as a number of Russia's domestic issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"A thorough exchange of views took place on the situation in a number of CIS countries," he said.

"The meeting's participants also discussed current issues of the domestic Russian social and economic agenda," Peskov added.