UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation In Afghanistan, South Caucasus - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:18 PM

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, South Caucasus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council on Wednesday to discuss social and economic issues, the situation in Afghanistan and the latest developments on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council on Wednesday to discuss social and economic issues, the situation in Afghanistan and the latest developments on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, the participants discussed the current issues of the socio-economic development of Russia. In addition, topical issues of the international agenda were also touched upon, including the situation in Afghanistan, as well as on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Vladimir Putin Border

Recent Stories

108 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

28 seconds ago

Tunisian Prosecutor's Office Investigating Parties ..

30 seconds ago

President calls for cost effective, accessible edu ..

31 seconds ago

McDonald's global sales soar in Q2 as Covid-19 res ..

35 seconds ago

Von Bredow-Werndl triumphs as Dujardin sets new Ol ..

4 minutes ago

Olympics: Men's football results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.