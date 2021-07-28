Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, South Caucasus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council on Wednesday to discuss social and economic issues, the situation in Afghanistan and the latest developments on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council on Wednesday to discuss social and economic issues, the situation in Afghanistan and the latest developments on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, the participants discussed the current issues of the socio-economic development of Russia. In addition, topical issues of the international agenda were also touched upon, including the situation in Afghanistan, as well as on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border," Peskov told reporters.