UrduPoint.com

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kiev

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine and the ongoing Moscow-Kiev talks with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine and the ongoing Moscow-Kiev talks with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The meeting participants discussed the progress of the ongoing special military operation, as well as negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations," Peskov said, adding that the meeting also discussed ways to counter "information attacks" from Ukraine, like the one "that was carried out in Bucha".

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Progress Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Greek LNG Terminal to Play Crucial Role in Ensurin ..

Greek LNG Terminal to Play Crucial Role in Ensuring EU Gas Supply - Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Confirms Intention to Rele ..

Japanese Prime Minister Confirms Intention to Release 15Mln Barrels of Oil From ..

9 minutes ago
 Exhibition held at Institute of Biochemistry Unive ..

Exhibition held at Institute of Biochemistry University of Sindh

29 minutes ago
 Provincial minister asks strict legal action again ..

Provincial minister asks strict legal action against profiteers

29 minutes ago
 UEFA Champions League results

UEFA Champions League results

31 minutes ago
 Coronavirus brought under control with effective m ..

Coronavirus brought under control with effective measures: Buzdar

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.