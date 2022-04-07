Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine and the ongoing Moscow-Kiev talks with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The meeting participants discussed the progress of the ongoing special military operation, as well as negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations," Peskov said, adding that the meeting also discussed ways to counter "information attacks" from Ukraine, like the one "that was carried out in Bucha".