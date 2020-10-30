Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Karabakh, Attacks in Europe - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the national Security Council discussed on Friday the developments in Karabakh and the tragic events in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the possibility to form a state material reserve was the key topic on the agenda.

"They discussed the situation in Transcaucasia, with an accent on the developments in Karabakh," Peskov said.

"They also thoroughly exchanged opinions on the tragic events that enfolded in Europe yesterday," the Kremlin spokesman went on to say, also noting that the participants of the talks resolutely condemned terrorism in all of its forms.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko, lower chamber speaker Viacheslav Volodin, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Deputy Secretary Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin administration chief Anton Vaino, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin, and special presidential representative for environment protection and transport, Sergey Ivanov, took part in the talks.

