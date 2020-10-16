UrduPoint.com
Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed New START Deal, Karabakh - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 04:28 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the country's Security Council discussed on Friday the Russian-US dialogue on the New START arms control deal, which expires in February, and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"The talks focused on the Russian-US dialogue on the New START ... Relevant information was presented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the participants of the meeting also "exchanged opinions on the current developments of the conflict in Nagorno_Karabakh.

"

Apart from Lavrov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Security Council Deputy Secretary Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Kremlin administration chief Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin took part in the talks.

