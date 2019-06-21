Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Persian Gulf, Georgia, Domestic Issues - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council the situation in the Persian Gulf, in Georgia, as well as a number of domestic issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council the situation in the Persian Gulf, in Georgia , as well as a number of domestic issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"The situation in the Persian Gulf was discussed at the meeting. The meeting participants expressed extreme concern over the rising tension and urged the respective countries to show restraint, noting that ill-considered steps could have irreparable consequences for regional and world stability," Peskov said.

He said that the situation in Georgia had also been touched upon.

"The provocation by extremist elements against Russian parliamentarians was regarded as a very dangerous manifestation," Peskov said.

He said that the Foreign Ministry was recommended to warn Russian citizens, including tourists traveling to or staying in Georgia, about the possible danger.

"Current issues within the Russian agenda were also touched upon," Peskov said.