Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Relations With US - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the country's security council have touched upon relations with Washington at their meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Putin held a briefing session with permanent members of the security council in the Kremlin. The talks focused on organized crime. They also touched upon the international agenda, including the Russian-US relations," Peskov told reporters.