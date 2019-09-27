UrduPoint.com
Putin, Russian Security Council Discussed Syria, INF - Kremlin Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:09 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a briefing with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, discussing prospects for settlement in Syria after the formation of the constitutional committee there, as well as efforts to ensure security after the INF Treaty termination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a briefing with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, discussing prospects for settlement in Syria after the formation of the constitutional committee there, as well as efforts to ensure security after the INF Treaty termination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"The meeting participants discussed current issues of the country's socio-economic development, further prospects for settlement in Syria after the formation of the constitutional committee were also touched upon," Peskov said.

He said the briefing participants exchanged views on various aspects of ensuring security after the termination of the INF Treaty in light of messages recently sent to the leaders of countries in Europe and Asia on the issue.

