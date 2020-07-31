Putin, Russian Security Council Hope for Release of Russians Detained in Belarus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Russian Security Council expect quick clarification of the situation with detention of Russian citizens in Belarus for allegedly trying to destabilize the situation there, and hope for their prompt release, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the Russian Security Council expect quick clarification of the situation with detention of Russian citizens in Belarus for allegedly trying to destabilize the situation there, and hope for their prompt release, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"They have thoroughly discussed the incident with Russian citizens' detention in Belarus," Peskov said, commenting on the videoconference that Putin held with the Security Council.

"They have expressed hope that the situation will be soon sorted out and the groundlessly detained Russian citizens will be set free," Peskov added.

The president and the Security Council have also discussed Russia's socioeconomic agenda.