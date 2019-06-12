Putin, Russian Security Council Members Discuss Preparations for SCO, CICA Summits- Peskov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday discussed preparatory works for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO ) summit and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) with the permanent members of the country's Security Council, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The current issues of the domestic agenda were substantively discussed. Additionally, the sides exchanged views in the framework of preparations for the upcoming SCO and CICA summits in Bishkek and Dushanbe," Peskov said.

Peskov added that Putin congratulated Security Council's members on Russia Day, a public holiday celebrated across the country on Wednesday.

The SCO summit is due to take place in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek from June 13-14. The organization was established back in 2001. It was founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan joined the bloc as full members.

The CICA summit is expected to be held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, from June 14-15. The forum is expected to draw high-level delegations from the majority of Asian states.