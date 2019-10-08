(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council the situation in Syria in connection with the escalation in the country's northeast, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"The meeting participants discussed in detail the situation in Syria in the context of the escalation in the country's northeast," Peskov said.

"They also exchanged views in connection with the beginning of the Syrian constitutional committee's work and noted that at this stage everyone should avoid any actions that could create obstacles to the peaceful settlement in Syria," he said.