Putin, Russian Security Council to Discuss Armed Forces Development Until 2030 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will convene on Friday a meeting of the Russian Security Council to discuss the prospects of the armed forces' development for the period until 2030, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will convene on Friday a meeting of the Russian Security Council to discuss the prospects of the armed forces' development for the period until 2030, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Putin will host on November 22 a meting of the Russian Security Council, during which it is planned to study the prospects of development of the armed forces, other forces, military formations and organizations performing defense tasks for the period until 2030," the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.