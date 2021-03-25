UrduPoint.com
Putin, Russian Security Council To Discuss Information Security Policy On Friday - Kremlin

Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the national security council on Friday to discuss a draft of foundations of Russia's international information security policy, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Putin will hold a meeting of the Russian Security Council on March 26, there are plans to discuss a draft of 'Basic principles of the Russian Federation's state policy in the international information security area.' Security Council Secretary [Nikolay] Patrushev will present the main report," the Kremlin said in a statement.

