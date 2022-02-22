UrduPoint.com

Putin: Russian Troops Not Entering Donbas 'Right Now'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he never mentioned that Russian troops are entering Donbas "right now

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he never mentioned that Russian troops are entering Donbas "right now."

"Firstly, I didn't say that the troops would go there right after our meeting with you here ...

Secondly, it's impossible to predict any specific outline of possible actions at all, it depends on the specific situation that is developing on the spot, on the ground," Putin told reporters.

When asked about the Federation Council's approval of the use of military abroad, Putin said that Russia will fulfill its obligations "if necessary."

