Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues Of Victory Day Preparations - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin at an operational meeting with members of the Security Council discussed issues related to the preparation of the celebration of Victory Day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin at an operational meeting with members of the Security Council discussed issues related to the preparation of the celebration of Victory Day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"A number of issues related to the preparation of the Victory Day celebration were discussed," Peskov said.

