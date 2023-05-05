Russian President Vladimir Putin at an operational meeting with members of the Security Council discussed issues related to the preparation of the celebration of Victory Day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"A number of issues related to the preparation of the Victory Day celebration were discussed," Peskov said.