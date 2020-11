(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed orders to dismiss Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich and Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin, the Kremlin reported on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed orders to dismiss Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich and Environment Minister Dmitry Kobylkin, the Kremlin reported on Monday.

"Russian Federation President Putin has signed a decree to relieve Dmitry Kobylkin from the office of Russia's minister of natural resources and environment .

.. to relieve Yevgeny Dietrich from the office of Russia's transport minister," the Kremlin said.

In addition to that, Construction Industry, Housing and Utilities Sector Minister Vladimir Yakushev was dismissed. He will now serve as Putin's representative in the Ural Federal District.