Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Cooperation, Energy Markets - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On the initiative of the Saudi side, a phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud.

A positive assessment was given to the achieved level of bilateral relations, and a mutual disposition for further development of Russian-Saudi cooperation in various fields was expressed," the statement says.

The parties also discussed the situation on global energy markets, noting the importance of joint work, including in the OPEC+ format.

