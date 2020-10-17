Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Cooperation in Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud have discussed the countries' cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic, including prospects of using Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V over phone talks, the Kremlin said on Saturday

"The sides also discussed cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus infection, in particular, prospects of using Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Saudi Arabia," Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian leader and the Saudi crown prince also agreed to continue contacts at various levels, the statement added.