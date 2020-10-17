UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Cooperation In Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:01 PM

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Cooperation in Fight Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud have discussed the countries' cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic, including prospects of using Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V over phone talks, the Kremlin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud have discussed the countries' cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic, including prospects of using Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V over phone talks, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"The sides also discussed cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus infection, in particular, prospects of using Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Saudi Arabia," Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian leader and the Saudi crown prince also agreed to continue contacts at various levels, the statement added.

Related Topics

Russia Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Saud Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi study discovers how some single-cell ..

6 minutes ago

Belgian Foreign Minister Says Diagnosed With Coron ..

12 seconds ago

Offer orders distributed among midwives, disable p ..

14 seconds ago

Service structure, all issues of rescuers to be ad ..

15 seconds ago

Paris under curfew as Europe battles soaring virus ..

18 seconds ago

ISS Crew Repaired Oxygen Production System, It Fun ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.