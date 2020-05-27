Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Global Energy Market, OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud discussed by phone global energy market, underlining the importance of efforts to achieve OPEC+ agreements, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"The exchange of views on the situation on the global energy market continued. Both sides noted the importance of joint efforts to reach in April agreements in the OPEC+ format on limiting oil production," it said.

Putin and Bin Salman agreed to continue close coordination in the oil market via the two countries' energy ministries, it said.

"It was agreed on further close coordination on this issue via the ministries of energy. A number of relevant topics of bilateral cooperation will be touched upon in the context of the results of the Russian president's visit to Riyadh in October 2019," the Kremlin said.

Putin also congratulated the Saudi crown price on Islamic religious holiday Eid al-Fitr.