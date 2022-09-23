UrduPoint.com

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss SCO Interaction - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed cooperation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The subjects of interaction in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization were discussed in the light of the decision taken at the recent summit in Samarkand to grant Saudi Arabia the status of a dialogue partner.

Mohammed bin Salman noted the growing role of the SCO in international affairs, expressed the Kingdom's readiness to actively participate in its activities," the statement says.

