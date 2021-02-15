Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Situation in Syria, Persian Gulf - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the situation in Syria and the Persian Gulf, the Kremlin said on monday

"On the initiative of the Saudi side, a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, took place ...

Regional issues were also touched upon, in particular, the situation in Syria and the Persian Gulf zone. It was agreed on contacts at various levels," the statement says.

The leaders also discussed the implementation of the OPEC+ deal, and expressed their intention to continue coordination for the stability of the energy market.

Putin and bin Salman also discussed the fight against the coronavirus, as well the possibility of using Russian vaccines in the kingdom, the Kremlin added.