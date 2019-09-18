Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed OPEC+ Deal Implementation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud discussed by phone the situation on the global hydrocarbon market, the progress in the implementation of the OPEC+ deal, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday

"The situation on the global hydrocarbon market, including implementation of the OPEC+ agreements were discussed. The mutual desire was expressed to continue close coordination in order to stabilize global oil prices," it said.

The sides also discussed preparation of Putin's planned visit to Saudi Arabia.