UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed OPEC+ Deal Implementation - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:08 PM

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed OPEC+ Deal Implementation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud discussed by phone the situation on the global hydrocarbon market, the progress in the implementation of the OPEC+ deal, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud discussed by phone the situation on the global hydrocarbon market, the progress in the implementation of the OPEC+ deal, the Kremlin said in a statement Wednesday.

"The situation on the global hydrocarbon market, including implementation of the OPEC+ agreements were discussed. The mutual desire was expressed to continue close coordination in order to stabilize global oil prices," it said.

The sides also discussed preparation of Putin's planned visit to Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Visit Saudi Progress Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Market

Recent Stories

Cotton arrival in local markets decreases 26.41%

10 minutes ago

Mainly hot, humid weather likely to persists in ne ..

10 minutes ago

Top Pakistani textile companies showcased their pr ..

10 minutes ago

Use of bikes increases postmen efficiency

10 minutes ago

'Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme' awaiting fund ..

10 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs334.670 million under PSDP 2019-20 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.