Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed OPEC+ in Recent Phone Call - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman touched upon OPEC+ during their phone conversation on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"They did touch upon OPEC+ during the conversation.

We appreciate the trust-based and effective interaction with Riyadh," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov also confirmed that Putin was briefed on the new OPEC+ agreements.

On Thursday, OPEC+ agreed to increase oil production in July by 441,000 barrels per day.