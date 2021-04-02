Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Discussed OPEC+ In Recent Phone Call - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman touched upon OPEC+ during their phone conversation on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
"They did touch upon OPEC+ during the conversation.
We appreciate the trust-based and effective interaction with Riyadh," Peskov told reporters.
Peskov also confirmed that Putin was briefed on the new OPEC+ agreements.
On Thursday, OPEC+ agreed to increase oil production in July by 441,000 barrels per day.