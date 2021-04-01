Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Held Phone Talks on Climate, Environment - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone conversation on climate and environment protection, including green energy, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"They discussed pressing issues related to the Russian-Saudi cooperation.

A special focus was made on the prospects of cooperation on the global climate change and environment protection, including green energy. Mohammed bin Salman provided an update on Saudi Arabia's recent environmental initiatives, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the Midddle Eastern region, landscape gardening and increasing the share of renewable sources of energy," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin briefed the prince on Russia's environmental efforts, the Kremlin added.