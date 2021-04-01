UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Held Phone Talks On Climate, Environment - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Held Phone Talks on Climate, Environment - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone conversation on climate and environment protection, including green energy, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"They discussed pressing issues related to the Russian-Saudi cooperation.

A special focus was made on the prospects of cooperation on the global climate change and environment protection, including green energy. Mohammed bin Salman provided an update on Saudi Arabia's recent environmental initiatives, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the Midddle Eastern region, landscape gardening and increasing the share of renewable sources of energy," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin briefed the prince on Russia's environmental efforts, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Russia Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Gas Share

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

31 minutes ago

82,833 doses COVID-19 vaccine administered during ..

46 minutes ago

French President awards &#039;Officer of the Legio ..

46 minutes ago

KP government committed to masses' welfare: Taimur ..

17 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescue 1842 people during March

18 minutes ago

CM Jam Kamal Khan advises employees to end protest ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.