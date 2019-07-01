UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Meeting Signal Of Commitment To Sustain Market Stability - OPEC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 02:40 PM

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Meeting Signal of Commitment to Sustain Market Stability - OPEC

The recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, could indicate their commitment to sustain market stability to support both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, could indicate their commitment to sustain market stability to support both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told Sputnik.

"[The meeting between Russian] President Vladimir Putin and [Saudi] Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, which we very much welcome, could show the commitment of ... leaders to market stability, to support OPEC as well as the OPEC+ [and] to continue not only to maintain market stability but to sustain it for different seasons and different times," he said.

After meeting with the crown prince on Saturday, Putin said that the two countries had agreed on a common position on the future of the OPEC+ deal and would support its extension with the already agreed limits on oil production for a period of six or nine months.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih later said that prolonging the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement beyond June would help reduce commercial oil reserves and thus balance the global market.

In December, OPEC members together with non-cartel states, collectively refereed to as the OPEC+ group, agreed to cut overall oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from 2019. OPEC pledged to reduce production by 800,000 barrels per day, while non-OPEC states agreed to cut it by 400,000 barrels per day. The deal expired on Sunday.

The Austrian capital of Vienna is hosting the 176th Meeting of the OPEC Conference on Monday. The deal's signatories will meet the following day in order to discuss a possible extension.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Saudi Vienna Osaka Vladimir Putin Saud Mohammed Bin Salman June December Sunday 2019 Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

OECD Oil Inventories Still Stand Above 5-Year Aver ..

25 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

27 seconds ago

Fake fertilizer factory unearthed; four arrested i ..

29 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

31 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) issues time-sc ..

13 minutes ago

Paris bans old diesels vehicles to tackle pollutio ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.