Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Note High Pace of Development of Trade, Economic Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud noted the high pace of development of trade and economic ties, agreeing to continue cooperation, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"During the exchange of views on the bilateral agenda, it was stated that trade and economic ties are developing rapidly, trade is growing, mutually beneficial cooperation is being strengthened in various fields. It was agreed to continue interaction and personal contacts," the statement says.