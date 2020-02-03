UrduPoint.com
Putin, Saudi King Discuss Situation On Global Oil Market In Phone Talks

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Putin, Saudi King Discuss Situation on Global Oil Market in Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in phone talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud on Monday the situation on the global oil market, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The sides thoroughly discussed the current situation on the global hydrocarbons market.

They reaffirmed their readiness for further coordination of actions in the OPEC + format to ensure the stability on the global oil market," the press service said in a statement.

