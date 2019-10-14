Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperation in Riyadh - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

Military-technical cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia was discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"Military-technical cooperation was discussed," Peskov told reporters, adding that the sides had certain plans in the area of defense industry cooperation.

"We hope that this dialogue will continue," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman did not specify whether the leaders of the two countries said anything new about the possibility of supplying Russian S-400 air defense systems to Riyadh.