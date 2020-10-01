UrduPoint.com
Putin 'saved' Navalny's Life: Head Of Russian Duma

Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:24 PM

Putin 'saved' Navalny's life: head of Russian Duma

The head of Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday accused main opposition leader Alexei Navalny of working for Western security services and said President Vladimir Putin had saved his life

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The head of Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday accused main opposition leader Alexei Navalny of working for Western security services and said President Vladimir Putin had saved his life.

Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said Putin had "saved" Navalny's life after the anti-corruption campaigner was poisoned with what Germany says was a nerve agent, and accused the Kremlin critic of "working with the security services and authorities of Western countries."

