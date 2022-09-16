Putin Say Attempts of Terrorist Attacks Near Russian Nuclear Facilities Prevented

(@FahadShabbir)

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022)

"As for terrorist attacks, yes, this is such a serious thing, it is essentially the use of terrorist methods. We see this in the killings of officials in the liberated territories. We see this even in attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Including even attempts carrying out terrorist attacks, if not at the facilities themselves, then around our nuclear facilities, nuclear power plants, on the territory of the Russian Federation, not to mention the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Putin told reporters.

Putin stressed that Russia was doing everything to prevent negative developments.

"The answer will follow if they do not eventually understand that such methods are unacceptable. They are essentially no different from the methods of terrorism," the president added.