Putin Says 13.5% Of Russians Live Below Poverty Line Nowadays Due To COVID-19 Problems

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Putin Says 13.5% of Russians Live Below Poverty Line Nowadays Due to COVID-19 Problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Even though the number of people in Russia living below the poverty line has significantly diminished since the early 2000s, the number of underprivileged increased this year due to the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"You have said that it has never been as tough as nowadays. But it was. In the early 2000s, 29 percent of the population were living below the poverty line.

Almost one third of the country were living below the minimum wage ... in 2017, we reached the level of 12.3 percent of people living below the poverty line. Unfortunately, now, due to all of these problems, this level has increased to 13.5 percent," Putin said at his traditional end-of-year news conference.

Nowadays, some 20 million people in Russia are living below the poverty line, but the government is working on improving the living conditions, the president added.

