Putin Says $136 Will Be Paid To Families For Every Child Aged 3-15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:13 PM

Putin Says $136 Will Be Paid to Families for Every Child Aged 3-15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian families will receive a one-time payment of 10,000 rubles ($136) for each child aged from three to 15 years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"From June 1 of the current year, one-off payments of 10,000 rubles will be issued for each child aged from three to 15 years," Putin said at the meeting on the epidemiological situation, stressing that there will be no paperwork required to get the aid as the people have no time right now for gathering documents.

"All in all, considering today's and previous decisions, 27 million Russian children, from toddlers to schoolchildren, will receive such support," he added.

The president also said that families whose aggregate monthly income per each family member is lower than the minimal cost of living would be able to receive welfare payments for every child aged 3-7 years for six months in advance in a single payment. This is approximately 33,000 rubles ($449) for a child, according to the president.

Putin also proposed to double the minimal sum of childcare benefit to 6,751 ($92).

