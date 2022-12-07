Putin Says 150,000 Mobilized in Special Operation Zone, of Which 77,000 in Combat Units

Of those 300,000 mobilized, 150,000 are now in the zone of the special operation, of which only 77,000 are in combat units, the rest are in the territorial defense forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Out of 300,000 of our mobilized fighters, men, our defenders of the Fatherland, 150,000 are in the zone of the operation, that is, half, in the troops, are in the group. Of these 150,000 in the grouping, only half � this is 77,000, are directly in combat units, the rest are on the second or third lines, essentially performing the functions of territorial defense troops, or are undergoing additional training in the operation zone," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Human Rights Council.

Half of all those mobilized, or 150,000, are still at training grounds or training centers, this can be said to be a combat reserve, Putin said.

Talks about additional mobilization in Russia do not make any sense, he added.