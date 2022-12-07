UrduPoint.com

Putin Says 150,000 Mobilized In Special Operation Zone, Of Which 77,000 In Combat Units

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Putin Says 150,000 Mobilized in Special Operation Zone, of Which 77,000 in Combat Units

Of those 300,000 mobilized, 150,000 are now in the zone of the special operation, of which only 77,000 are in combat units, the rest are in the territorial defense forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Of those 300,000 mobilized, 150,000 are now in the zone of the special operation, of which only 77,000 are in combat units, the rest are in the territorial defense forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Out of 300,000 of our mobilized fighters, men, our defenders of the Fatherland, 150,000 are in the zone of the operation, that is, half, in the troops, are in the group. Of these 150,000 in the grouping, only half � this is 77,000, are directly in combat units, the rest are on the second or third lines, essentially performing the functions of territorial defense troops, or are undergoing additional training in the operation zone," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Human Rights Council.

Half of all those mobilized, or 150,000, are still at training grounds or training centers, this can be said to be a combat reserve, Putin said.

Talks about additional mobilization in Russia do not make any sense, he added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

NIM Peshawar delegation visits PSCA

NIM Peshawar delegation visits PSCA

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan President Hopes for US Assistance in Crea ..

Moldovan President Hopes for US Assistance in Creating New Energy Infrastructure ..

2 minutes ago
 Worsening smog: LHC seeks report from DC Lahore ab ..

Worsening smog: LHC seeks report from DC Lahore about markets closure at 10pm

2 minutes ago
 Education minister plans to establish National Ins ..

Education minister plans to establish National Institute of Teachers Training

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on International day a ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on International day against corruption

12 minutes ago
 CM congratulates Khayal Kastro

CM congratulates Khayal Kastro

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.