Putin Says 20 Surface Ships For Russian Navy Must Be Built Timely

Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Putin Says 20 Surface Ships for Russian Navy Must Be Built Timely

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that new weapons should be timely delivered to the Russian Armed Forces and Navy, stressing that the construction of 20 surface ships should be completed on time.

"I draw your attention: it is important to continue delivering promising weapons and equipment to the troops on time and on schedule, especially those with long technological production cycles," Putin said in Sochi at a meeting on implementation of the state defense order.

The president specified that this was primarily about equipment for the Aerospace Forces and the Navy.

"So, we talked yesterday about other types and arms of the troops, there are quite a lot of high-tech products. The construction and modernization of 20 surface ships of the far sea zone should be completed within the timeframes set by state contracts, and 145 new and modernized aircraft were delivered to the aerospace forces," Putin said.

He also asked to pay special attention to issues related to increasing the capabilities of the orbital grouping of military and dual-purpose spacecraft, as well as ensuring the actions of the Armed Forces using space systems.

More Stories From World

