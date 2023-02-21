UrduPoint.com

Putin Says 2012 Decree On Measures To Implement Russia's Foreign Policy No More Valid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared invalid the Executive Order on measures to implement foreign policy signed in 2012, according to the relevant document published on the official legal portal on Tuesday.

"In order to ensure Russia's national interests in connection with the profound changes taking place in international relations, I decide to recognize as invalid the decree of the Russian president of May 7, 2012, No. 605 'On measures to implement the foreign policy of the Russian Federation,'" the document read.

This decree goes into effect starting the day of its signing, on Tuesday.

