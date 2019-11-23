UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says 2021 General Elections Should Promote Consolidation Of Society

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:24 PM

Putin Says 2021 General Elections Should Promote Consolidation of Society

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the ruling United Russia party congress that the upcoming 2021 general elections were important not only for continuity, but for the consolidation of Russian society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the ruling United Russia party congress that the upcoming 2021 general elections were important not only for continuity, but for the consolidation of Russian society.

"During the upcoming election campaign, our [United Russia] party, on all levels of government from regional to parliamentary, needs to present results and not empty promises to people. ... The upcoming elections have significant implications for the provision of continuity of national development, as well as for preserving and growing what has been achieved," Putin said, adding that the party's Primary goal was to procure the consolidation of society around a long-term strategy aimed at achieving Russia's progress.

Related Topics

Election Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Congress All From Government

Recent Stories

Waqar for minimum 3-4 test match bilateral series

2 minutes ago

Punjab Pavilion at Lok Mela continues to attract l ..

2 minutes ago

Second Pakistan Students Forum meets in Beijing

2 minutes ago

Domestic workers over 60 years to get employment c ..

41 minutes ago

Date for Medvedev, Rumas Talks on Integration Not ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese, S. Korean Foreign Ministers Discuss Inte ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.