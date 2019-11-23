Putin Says 2021 General Elections Should Promote Consolidation of Society

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the ruling United Russia party congress that the upcoming 2021 general elections were important not only for continuity, but for the consolidation of Russian society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the ruling United Russia party congress that the upcoming 2021 general elections were important not only for continuity, but for the consolidation of Russian society.

"During the upcoming election campaign, our [United Russia] party, on all levels of government from regional to parliamentary, needs to present results and not empty promises to people. ... The upcoming elections have significant implications for the provision of continuity of national development, as well as for preserving and growing what has been achieved," Putin said, adding that the party's Primary goal was to procure the consolidation of society around a long-term strategy aimed at achieving Russia's progress.