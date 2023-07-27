Open Menu

Putin Says 30 Energy Projects With Russia's Participation Being Developed In Africa

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Putin Says 30 Energy Projects With Russia's Participation Being Developed in Africa

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) At the moment, 30 promising energy projects with Russian participation are being developed in 16 African countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"More than 30 promising energy projects with Russian participation in 16 African states are currently in various stages of development," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit, adding that total capacity of those projects is approximately 3.7 gigawatts.

