Putin Says 32 Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Russia This Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin says that in the 11 months of 2021, more than 30 terrorist attacks were prevented in Russia and work must continue to toughly suppress extremism, which is a direct threat to Russia's unity.

"Over the past 11 years, more than 200 terrorist attacks have been prevented. And the number of terrorist crimes committed during this period has decreased manyfold. The overwhelming majority of such crimes are prevented at the preparation stage. Over the 11 months of the outgoing year, thanks to your coordination and efficiency, 61 such crimes were prevented, including 32 terrorist attacks.

This is a good result, but there are still many problems," Putin said in a video address released by the Zvezda broadcaster.

Speaking on the occasion of Security Agency Worker's Day, celebrated in Russia on December 20, Putin emphasized that there has been significant progress in the fight against terrorism and work must continue in this crucial area.

"This (extremism) is a direct threat to the unity of Russia. It is necessary to strictly suppress any manifestations of xenophobia, social and religious enmity, to prevent the involvement of people, especially young people, in illegal anti-government activities," Putin said.