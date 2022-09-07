Putin Says 345Mln People Worldwide Experience Food Shortages as Rich States Buy Most Food

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) There are already 345 million food insecure people in the world, which is 2.5 times more than in 2019, while developed countries continue to buy off food from the global markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Rising prices in the global markets can be a real tragedy for most of the poorest countries that face shortages of food, energy resources and other vital goods. I would like to mention the numbers that emphasize the danger of the problem: in 2019, according to the United Nations, 135 million people in the world experienced acute food shortages, but that number has now increased by 2.

5 times to 345 million people," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The poorest nations are further losing access to essential food products as developed nations buy them en masse, Putin added.

"The poorest states are completely losing access to the most important food products, as mass buying by developed countries provokes a sharp rise in prices," Putin said.

