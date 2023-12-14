Open Menu

Putin Says 617,000 Russian Servicemen Deployed In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Putin says 617,000 Russian servicemen deployed in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russian had deployed more than 600,000 military personnel in Ukraine, nearly two years after he ordered his troops to capture the capital Kyiv.

Kyiv and Moscow are believed to have suffered massive casualties after months of large-scale hostilities and the United States believes some 315,000 Russian soldiers have either been killed or wounded.

"The front line is over 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) long.

There are 617,000 people in the conflict zone," Putin said during his first end-of-year press conference since sending his army into Ukraine in February 2022.

He added that some 244,000 mobilised troops were currently stationed in territories in Ukraine that are controlled by Russian forces.

Putin made the comments during his end-of-year press conference, where he said that there were no immediate plans to introduce a fresh round of mobilisation of Russian men for the conflict.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States February

Recent Stories

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate ..

Europe stocks rally on Fed pivot, before ECB rate call

3 minutes ago
 Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

Seminar on easy loan at Sargodha Arts Council

3 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

Israel bombs Gaza as rift with US grows

3 minutes ago
 EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax r ..

EU court rejects Brussels appeal over Amazon tax ruling

5 minutes ago
 Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter ..

Norway central bank raises interest rate a quarter point to 4.5pc

5 minutes ago
 Stocks track record day on Wall St, dollar extends ..

Stocks track record day on Wall St, dollar extends losses

5 minutes ago
Swiss central bank leaves key rate unchanged

Swiss central bank leaves key rate unchanged

5 minutes ago
 Rate pauses in view on busy central banking day in ..

Rate pauses in view on busy central banking day in Europe

5 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead P ..

Fatima Sana becomes the 10th ODI captain to lead Pakistan women's team

42 minutes ago
 PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat detained in Lahore

47 minutes ago
 Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of relig ..

Govt develops Ziarat policy for promotion of religious tourism, convenience of Z ..

1 hour ago
 APHC welcomes OIC’s statement about Indian SC ve ..

APHC welcomes OIC’s statement about Indian SC verdict against special status o ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World