Putin Says 70% Of Ukraine's Cargo Shipped Under Grain Deal Went To High-Income Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) A total of 32.8 million tonnes of cargo was exported from Ukraine over the year of the grain deal, with more than 70% going to high-income countries, mainly the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"For almost a year under this so-called deal, a total of 32.

8 million tonnes of cargo was exported from Ukraine, of which more than 70%, dear friends, went to high- and above-average income countries, primarily to the EU," Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit, noting that the grain deal was initially aimed at ensuring global food security, reducing the threat of famine and helping the poorest countries, including African ones.

At the same time, Putin said, Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia and several other countries accounted for less than 3% of total exports, or less than 1 million tonnes.

